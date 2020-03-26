Liverpool dealt yet another major potential blow due to coronavirus outbreak

Liverpool are reportedly facing yet another major potential blow relating to the coronavirus outbreak hitting the UK at the moment.

The spread of this illness in recent weeks has already caused the Premier League season to be put on hold, potentially threatening Liverpool’s title hopes despite them being a massive 25 points clear at the top of the table and needing just two more wins to be confirmed as champions.

It remains to be seen if the season can be completed at all, which may even mean voiding the campaign altogether and costing LFC a first league title in 30 years in the most bizarre and unlucky way possible.

According to the Daily Star, it could also mean the Reds have to delay expansion work on Anfield, hurting what they report was a £60million project in place for later this year.

This is because construction is one of many industries that will have to come to a stop to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Daily Star do add, however, that Premier League clubs remain committed to completing the season, so that perhaps offers the Merseyside giants some hope amidst this crisis.