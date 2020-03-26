Menu

Video: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and players send heartwarming thank you message to NHS and care workers

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and a number of the club’s players sent a classy thank you message to the NHS and care workers amid the coronavirus crisis.

Watch the heartwarming video below as the likes of Klopp, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and James Milner team up to send their gratitude to the health service as they deal with growing numbers of coronavirus cases.

More Stories / Latest News

Hospitals will be under huge strain at the moment and it’s vitally important to stay at home as much as possible, as per government advice.

While many people will experience mild symptoms or even none at all, coronavirus can be far more serious for older people or for those with other underlying health conditions.

More Stories James Milner Jurgen Klopp Mohamed Salah Roberto Firmino Sadio Mane