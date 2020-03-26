Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and a number of the club’s players sent a classy thank you message to the NHS and care workers amid the coronavirus crisis.

Watch the heartwarming video below as the likes of Klopp, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and James Milner team up to send their gratitude to the health service as they deal with growing numbers of coronavirus cases.

To all the health care workers around the world. A little message from us to you… ?? pic.twitter.com/1EuwvAdSSa — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 26, 2020

Hospitals will be under huge strain at the moment and it’s vitally important to stay at home as much as possible, as per government advice.

While many people will experience mild symptoms or even none at all, coronavirus can be far more serious for older people or for those with other underlying health conditions.