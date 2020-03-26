According to former Norway star turned reporter Jan Aage Fjortoft, Liverpool is still Jadon Sancho’s ‘most likely’ destination despite rivals Manchester United ‘working very hard’ to sign the Dortmund sensation.

Fjortoft claims that the 20-year-old’s price-tag stands at €130m (£118m). Before Reds get too excited, the Merseyside outfit will only be able to secure Sancho’s signature if they adhere to this major condition…

Fjortoft claims that Liverpool will have to sell either Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane in order to seal a move for the 20-year-old starlet.

Is it worth Liverpool parting with one of their superstars in order to bring Sancho to Anfield?

Re: Sancho Price: 130 million euro Man UTD working very hard to get him. Liverpool still most likely destination. But have to sell either Mane or Salah. New is that Dortmund see this stop of the season as a chance to keep him another season. — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) March 26, 2020

There’s no questioning that Sancho is one of the world’s most exciting players already, securing a move for the star would be a massive state of intent from either of Liverpool or Man United.

Sancho has gone from strength to strength since leaving Manchester City’s academy, the winger has tore things up this season with a sensational return of 17 goals and 19 assists from 35 appearances across all competitions for Dortmund season.

The attacker has also already won 11 caps for England’s first-team, Sancho looks as though he’ll be the Three Lions’ creative spark heading into next summer’s delayed Euro 2020.

Salah and Mane are both just 27 years old, the forwards have been phenomenal for the Reds, should Liverpool really part ways with one of the superstars?