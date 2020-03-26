Man Utd’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin are reportedly among the players who have joined the #FootballUnited campaign.

This is an objective started by Premier League players to help local communities by raising money. According to the Mirror, Chelsea’s Reece James started the campaign and a number of other footballers have also joined this initiative that includes Wan-Bissaka, Bellerin, Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson and Crystal Palace’s Andros Townsend.

All of #FootballUnited’s proceeds will go to the National Emergency Trust and will help the coronavirus patients who are old and vulnerable.

This pandemic has affected more than 300,000 people across numerous countries so far, claiming thousands of lives. Most football leagues have been suspended and given the current scenario, it could be a while before matches resume.

The #FootballUnited campaign seems a very good gesture from the Premier League footballers to raise money. Similar initiatives could be made by other footballers to help other people during these times. We can all hope for the ones affected to recover and that this pandemic comes to an end at the earliest