Manchester United will reportedly reimburse their season ticket holders if the Premier League fixtures are played behind closed doors.

The coronavirus pandemic has hogged the headlines in 2020, affecting several countries on the planet while claiming thousands of lives so far.

Football has been massively affected due to this outbreak with almost all leagues in Europe being suspended. A number of people associated with the sport have contracted the virus that includes Paulo Dybala, Paolo Maldini and Daniele Rugani among others.

A report from the Telegraph claimed that the Premier League was considering resuming matches on June 1st but they would be played behind closed doors.

The Mirror states that Manchester United are considering to reimburse their season ticket holders if this happens, something which could cost them £6 million. The club are in talks with the Manchester United Supporters Trust for a suitable solution regarding this.

Given the current scenario, it seems very unlikely that Premier League matches will be played in front of a full crowd for the remainder of the season if it resumes.

If the rest of the games are played behind closed doors, it seems fitting that the ticket holders are reimbursed. Although it’s hard to say if that will actually happen.