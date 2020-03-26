Menu

Chelsea consider ambitious transfer swoop for Bayern Munich star to fix problem position

Chelsea are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Blues could do with making a change in that position after a dip in form from Kepa this season which recently saw him dropped from the starting line up by manager Frank Lampard.

Neuer could undoubtedly be a big upgrade, and reliable Bild reporter Christian Falk says the German shot-stopper is someone Chelsea are keen on if they can offload Kepa…

Chelsea would certainly do well to bring in such a big name, with Neuer one of the finest ‘keepers in the world for many years now.

Still, his huge importance to Bayern means this is a hugely ambitious deal for the west London giants to pull off, especially as they’re not really the force they once were.

Chelsea can still lure big names to Stamford Bridge, but there seems little reason for Neuer to leave Bayern given their dominance in the Bundesliga and the fact that they seem far more realistic contenders to win the Champions League any time soon.

