Photo: Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial show off extreme new hairstyles as Man Utd pair go bald

Man Utd duo Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial have both gone for a new look during the lockdown, with both stars opting to shave their heads.

The Premier League and football across the world is currently on hold as the battle against the coronavirus crisis continues to be the priority.

It has been decided that all fixtures will be suspended until April 30 at the earliest in England, although the season has been extended indefinitely to allow for a finish with EURO 2020 being postponed to free up the summer schedule for domestic leagues too.

In turn, time will tell if the Premier League will be concluded, although evidently given the break and the fact that they’re currently stuck at home, it has seen both Pogba and Martial shave their heads and go for the bald look this week.

We’re used to seeing something much more extravagant from Pogba especially and so it’s going to take a little getting used to. Nevertheless, they both appear to pull it off and fans are seemingly enjoying the new look from the pair…