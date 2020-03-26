Manchester United loanee Odion Ighalo has reportedly been offered a new two-year contract worth more than £400,000-a-week by his parent club Shanghai Shenhua.

This is according to Sky Sports News, with the Chinese Super League side wanting to reward their Nigerian striker and keep him at the club.

The forward arrived at Old Trafford back in January on loan, joining as emergency cover for the injured Marcus Rashford.

Ighalo has done much more than simply make up the numbers though, scoring four goals in his three starts for the club. Such form has led to some fans demanding that he should be signed on a permanent basis, but this latest news could be a stumbling block in such a deal.

The wages being offered by Shanghai Shenhua are clearly astronomical and United may be reluctant in matching such a sum.

Ighalo is reportedly set to extend his loan with the Red Devils, keeping him at the club until June 30th. However, beyond that, it remains to be seen what his future holds and whether or not United try to prise him away on a permanent basis.

His impact since joining the club on a temporary basis has been crucial, and so if Ighalo is tempted by the financial draw of returning to China rather than staying in England, it could lead to a blow for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

That said, the report above from Sky Sports notes that the striker will likely wait until the end of the season to see if Man Utd offer him a permanent spot, which suggests that they could yet be first in line ahead of Shanghai Shenhua.