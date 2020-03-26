The Professional Footballers Association have called for a meeting with the Premier League and the English Football League to discuss the financial scenarios amid the coronavirus outbreak.

This pandemic has had a massive impact on the world in 2020, claiming thousands of lives. It started in China and now, several countries in Europe have been affected by the coronavirus.

Most of the footballing leagues and competitions in the continent have been suspended which includes the Premier League.

Yesterday, the PFA called an emergency meeting to talk about the financial impact the suspension is having on the leagues and football clubs.

A statement on the organisation’s official website read: “As with other industries, the current COVID-19 crisis is having a severe impact on the finances of the game. Several clubs have already approached players with a view to imposing pay deferrals. In order to deal with this situation, we have called for an urgent meeting with both the Premier League and the EFL to discuss how we might proceed going forward.”

According to the Mirror, the Premier League footballers are expecting to have their salaries lessened due to the current scenario. This report also claims that a few clubs have told their players and staff to take pay cuts.

A source said: “The Premier League players will probably accept it as their club is no different in being affected by this but the worry among EFL players will be is if they defer then they may not see the money at all.”

With no football in the past few weeks, the leagues and clubs are bound to suffer revenue losses. Hence, it won’t be any surprise if footballers are asked to take pay cuts. It may not be much of an issue for Premier League clubs but the same might not be said of the lower tiers of English football.