According to Spanish outlet AS, Lyon starlet Rayan Cherki’s ‘dream’ is to play for Real Madrid, AS also claim via French reports that Los Blancos hold first refusal rights over the 16-year-old.

It’s claimed that Manchester United, PSG, Barcelona and Juventus are also interested in signing the attacker after an impressive breakthrough season with his boyhood club Lyon.

Madrid’s first refusal rights will allow Los Blancos to match any offer Lyon receive for the talent in order to secure his signature.

AS report that Cherki told Lyon’s official channel that “my dream is to play for Real Madrid”, the youngster is certainly making it known that he’d like to play for the Bernabeu outfit in the future.

Cherki has made 12 first-team appearances for Lyon this season, the teenager has registered three goals and two assists in these outings.

The ace is also capped at Under-16s level for France, Cherki would fit right in given Madrid’s contingent of French players – Los Blancos’ squad boasts several French stars, as well as figures like Belgian superstar Eden Hazard who have played in Ligue 1.