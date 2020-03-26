Premier League clubs are reluctant in joining Brighton’s campaign to provide 100,000 free football tickets for NHS workers, according to The Telegraph.

The South Coast club initiated the gesture by promising health workers 1,000 football tickets for free, once sport resumes. Such a campaign comes in light of the NHS’ incredible work following the coronavirus outbreak. The global pandemic has had enormous strains on England’s health organisation, with Brighton wanting to pay their dues to the workers.

Bournemouth quickly followed in their rival’s footsteps, also offering 1,000 tickets.

Both clubs have called on the entire EFL to donate too, with the aim of generating 100,000 free tickets in total. Their calls, however, have seemingly fallen on deaf ears.

As reported by The Telegraph, many clubs feel that Brighton ‘should not have acted unilaterally in announcing their plan’.

A lack of response to the great campaign is certainly quite a sad sight, particularly as the club are only asking for others to give away 1,000 tickets.

This number would merely even dent most Premier League club’s financial resources, but in what started out as a fantastic gesture to the incredible NHS workers, has somehow resulted in unnecessary controversy.