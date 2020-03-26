Sandro Tonali Manchester United transfer rumours are back in force today after breaking reports from Italy linking the Red Devils with the Brescia starlet.

The 19-year-old midfielder, widely dubbed the new Andrea Pirlo, looks a huge talent who could become one of the finest players in the world in his position in the near future.

United could do with quality like that in their squad as soon as possible, with midfield an area of particular concern for them for some time.

Despite some recent improvement from the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred, United will surely feel they need better long-term options than the likes of Paul Pogba and Andreas Pereira.

Tonali looks ideal to give United a boost, but Calciomercato claim Juventus and Inter Milan are also in the running for the teenager’s signature at the moment.

One imagines MUFC wouldn’t necessarily be the favourites for Tonali just at the moment, as the Italian youngster may well be keen to continue developing in Serie A for the time being.

That could put Juventus or Inter in the driving seat for Tonali’s signature, though you can never rule United out.

Current Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shown he can do fine work with top young players, and Tonali may do well to take note of how the likes of Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have improved under the Norwegian’s guidance.

Football fans could all do with a bit of a boost at the moment as coronavirus has ground the game to a halt all over the world, and it has been suggested that the transfer window could be extended.

That would provide us all with some much-needed entertainment while there’s no actual football going on, and there’s surely nothing to stop negotiations taking place over WhatsApp or similar platforms in order to help prevent the spread of the illness.

United fans will just hope this all means they can nip in ahead of their rivals and win the battle for Tonali as soon as possible.