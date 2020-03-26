Moise Kean will reportedly not be leaving Everton in the next transfer window, despite reports linking the striker with a move back to Italy.

The 20-year-old has struggled since arriving in Merseyside, scoring just once in twenty-six appearances for the Toffees. Expectations were high for the Italian, having joined for quite a hefty fee of £25.1m (via BBC).

SEE MORE: Oxford University study on coronavirus gives hope for early Premier League return

Despite his slow start, Kean will not be leaving the club in the next transfer window, as reported by the Liverpool Echo. The outlet cites Roma, Sampdoria and Bologna in being linked with a loan move for the former Juventus man, but Everton still believe he has something to offer the side.

Former manager Marco Silva was adamant that the player would not leave back in January for this very reason, with the club not changing their stance.

Kean has struggled for starts in the Premier League under new boss Carlo Ancelotti, but this primarily comes down to the hot form of Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The Englishman has established himself as Everton’s number one forward, occupying the lone position in the team’s starting eleven.

Despite this, it is clear that the club want to keep their young Italian for next season. We have seen glimpses of what the 20-year-old has to offer, but he will need to prove his worth and live up to his price tag sooner rather than later.