Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined Chelsea in the race for Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell.

This is according to the Daily Star, who report that both clubs will head a £50m chase for the Englishman, when the next transfer window opens.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for Chilwell over the past few months, with The Sun citing back in January that the player is Frank Lampard’s top summer target. The Blues are expected to sell one of their current options at left-back in Emerson Palmieri, with the Brazilian supposedly not being keen on his manager’s style.

With just Marcos Alonso left at their disposal, Chelsea do need some added quality down their left flank. The same, however, can also be said for Tottenham.

Danny Rose’s long-term future at the club is in doubt, after he joined Newcastle United on loan back in January. That leaves Ben Davies and 19-year-old Ryan Sessegnon at Jose Mourinho’s disposal, making their interest in Chilwell not all that surprising.

It remains to be seen whether either club would be willing to shell out the reported £50m asking price, with the Foxes having little reason to lower their demand. Leicester look destined to qualify for the Champions League next season, meaning they will be keen to keep hold of their key players.