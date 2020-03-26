Video: 20 years to the day since Paolo di Canio did THIS

It was one of, if not the best volley that the Premier League has ever seen.

Even now, 20 years to the day since West Ham’s Paolo di Canio decided to go airborne against Wimbledon, that statement remains true.

Coming the day after Paul Scholes had hit a sublime first-time strike at Bradford for Manchester United, it was a weekend for the spectacular.

More Stories / Latest News Opinion: Do Manchester United need new centre-half amid reports of interest in £90m-rated ace? What Eden Hazard said on his first season at Real Madrid, offers injury update Struggling £25.1m Premier League striker set to stay despite being linked with exit

A square ball from Marc-Vivien Foe found Trevor Sinclair unmarked and wide on the right.

Taking two touches to control the ball, Sinclair pinged it to the back post where the unmarked Italian strolled in and delivered his exquisite scissor-kick that had Dons keeper, Neil Sullivan, beaten all ends up.