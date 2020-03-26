Video: Paul Pogba can’t believe wife Zulay’s hilarious failed attempt at toilet paper challenge

Paul Pogba was left watching on in horror as his wife, Zulay, failed miserably at the toilet paper challenge on Wednesday.

Football is currently on hold at the minute due to the coronavirus crisis, and it’s hoped that although the numbers continue to increase, particularly in Europe at this moment in time, that things start to improve in the coming weeks.

It remains to be seen if the relevant authorities give the green light to resume fixtures any time soon, with the Premier League suspended until April 30 at the earliest, although the season has been extended indefinitely.

In turn, while the guidance is for everyone to stay home where possible, countless footballers have been coming up with new ways to keep busy with the ‘toilet paper challenge’ going viral.

As seen in the video below though, it didn’t go quite go to plan for Pogba’s wife, Zulay, who looked like she was about to make a strong start to the challenge only to then send the roll crashing into their young son’s face.

Fortunately, the youngster can’t be heard crying while Zulay finds the funny side of it. Meanwhile, Pogba’s face is a picture of horror as he goes to end the recording. Given it’s a soft touch to the face, we’re pretty sure it’s all good now…