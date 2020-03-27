Before everything happened in the past few months, it seemed that any release clause was the going rate for a player, even if it was worth £100m+.

That could be different now as clubs struggle financially, and it means that they could have no choice but to cash in on some prized assets.

According to The Sun, Valencia need to raise £36m before the end of June to balance their books, and Arsenal could now be looking to sign their midfield star Carlos Soler for around £30m.

That’s significant because a report from HITC at the end of last year suggested he had signed a new long term contract with a release clause of £127m, so it shows the dire financial situation at the Spanish club.

The Sun also suggests that Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of the midfielder, and he could be a great addition to the squad for that price.

He’s only 23 but he’s been a key player for Valencia for three seasons, and he can play anywhere through the centre of midfield or wide on the right.

He’s technically fantastic and has the ability to control the game, which is something Arsenal have lacked in the midfield at times.

A lot might depend on how long it takes for play to restart and what financial damage is done to the clubs, but it sounds like Valencia will need to cash in on Soler this Summer.