Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Nabil Fekir.

Currently valued at €40 million according to Transfermarkt, the French international joined Real Betis from Olympique Lyon last summer and has so far, netting seven goals while providing six assists in 23 appearances across all competitions.

According to the Daily Star claims that Arsenal are interested in signing Fekir as a replacement for Dani Ceballos who could return to Real Madrid during the summer. This report also claims that the Gunners previously sent scouts to watch the 26-year-old.

Fekir has had a fine season with Betis so far and there’s a good chance other clubs could try to sign him. The Frenchman would be a decent addition to Arsenal’s squad if Dani Ceballos departs. However, it won’t be easy for them to sign him since he has also been linked to Real Madrid and AC Milan lately by the Sun and AS respectively.

Real Betis may not be too willing to let go of him and could set a hefty price-tag on him to ward off any suitors.