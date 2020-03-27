Arsenal have enjoyed an upturn in form since the turn of the year, and Mikel Arteta will surely be keen to strengthen his squad this summer.

The transfer window will offer the Gunners boss his first chance of stamping his mark on the squad, having inherited the current group from former coach Unai Emery.

SEE MORE: Message to EFL clubs is bad news for Premier League hopes ahead of April 30 date

While the Gunners crashed out of the Europa League, they do remain in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as hoping to claim the FA Cup, although much depends on if the season even resumes.

Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped speculation over possible transfer news, including both incomings and outgoings.

According to the Daily Star, Fekir has emerged as a possible replacement for Dani Ceballos, with his current loan deal from Real Madrid set to end this summer.

It’s reported that the Gunners have made an enquiry for the 26-year-old, who has bagged seven goals and six assists in 23 appearances so far this season.

Transfermarkt value him at £36m, and so it remains to be seen whether or not Arsenal’s interest develops and an official bid is made if Ceballos heads back to the Spanish capital.

Meanwhile, as per the Metro, Arsenal have also set their sights on Valencia’s Carlos Soler, who is said to be valued at £30m.

That is evidently an area in which Arteta believes that Arsenal can improve, and so time will tell if Soler emerges as the ideal solution having impressed for Valencia so far this season.

There is also talk of exits at the Emirates though, with the Metro noting that Mesut Ozil’s agent hasn’t entirely closed the door on a future exit as he conceded, “you never know in football”.

Ozil will enter the final 12 months of his current contract with Arsenal this summer, and so unless new terms are agreed, the Gunners could look to try and offload him before they run the risk of losing him for nothing in a year’s time.

Another player who hasn’t ruled out a possible exit is Shkodran Mustafi, who as reported by Sky Sports, has admitted that there are still question marks over his future at the club.

The German international has established himself as a key figure since Arteta arrived, and that perhaps would have suggested that he may have a long-term future in north London.

However, while he emphasised the point that there are bigger things in the world right now than his personal situation, he didn’t entirely rule out the possibility of an exit.