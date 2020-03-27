Frank Lampard’s decision to drop Kepa and refusal to give him much encouragement in the press does suggest that the Spaniard will be replaced this Summer.

Chelsea’s loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League showed that the squad does need some strengthening, so spending all of their money on a keeper might not be wise either.

Top class keepers are hard to come by, and even if they are available you expect the price tag will be huge, so it will be interesting to see what Chelsea do this Summer.

Unfortunately for the fans, a report from Goal.com has shut down the story that Manuel Neuer could be on his way to Stamford Bridge.

The report doesn’t completely shut down the idea that he would leave at all, but they stress that he has no desire to move abroad so he has no interest in a move to Chelsea.

They also suggest that his future could be tied in with caretaker boss Hansi Flick who he seems to have a great relationship with, so Flick staying on could be the key to him signing a new contract.

While Chelsea may not stand a chance of landing Neuer, it seems inevitable that at least one new keeper will arrive this Summer.