Just in case it wasn’t clear enough that Martin Braithwaite was a panic signing by Barcelona, this news appears to confirm it.

Their January dealings always looked strange when they let Carles Perez and Abel Ruiz go despite having limited cover up front, and then Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele were ruled out long term.

Martin Braithwaite was signed on an emergency basis from Leganes, and he’s played in three games without scoring for Barca so far.

It also looks like he’s been written off already, as a report from Sport has suggested the club are actively looking to sell him.

They say that Barca are hoping that his value rises and they won’t be offloading him for anything less than the €18m that they paid for him, as Everton and West Ham have been credited with an interest.

They do state that Barca are willing to keep him until next January if they aren’t able to recoup the transfer fee at this point, but it’s hard to see him having a long term future at the club.

Clearly he was only signed because of the situation that the club found themselves in, but it must go down as one of the strangest transfers in history for Barca.