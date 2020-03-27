Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing PSG teenager Tanguy Kouassi.

Currently valued at €12 million according to Transfermarkt, the 17-year-old has featured in 13 matches for PSG’s senior team this season so far, netting three goals including a brace against Amiens while providing an assist.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, Kouassi has attracted interest from Barcelona as well as RB Leipzig who have identified him as a replacement for Dayot Upamecano should he leave.

The France U18 international has done fairly well for PSG this season so far and there’s a very good chance of him receiving more first-team opportunities under Thomas Tuchel in 2020/21, especially if Thiago Silva leaves this summer following the expiration of his contract.

Provided Barcelona sign Kouassi, it would be very difficult for him to find first-team opportunities due to the presence of Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti. However, the teenager would receive relatively more game time at Leipzig, particularly if Upamecano leaves the club. Hence, it’d be a better option for Kouassi to join Die Roten Bullen rather than Barcelona.