Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy took to social media to advise people to stay home.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected hundreds of thousands of people across the globe, claiming the lives of many so far. Given the current situation, people are refraining from going outdoors.

Many footballers are advising the general public to stay at home and Mendy did the same thing but also managed to troll his manager Pep Guardiola in the process.

The French international tweeted a picture of the Spaniard instructing him with the caption: “When you want to sneak off the house during lockdown & your dad catches you again.”

When you want to sneak off the house during lockdown & your dad catches you again ?? #StayHome ?? pic.twitter.com/7DEAEIOQrp — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) March 26, 2020

This tweet from Mendy will certainly crack up a lot of people including Guardiola if he manages to see it. Nevertheless, the Frenchman has a point here. Given the rate at which the coronavirus is spreading, it’s always safer to stay indoors.