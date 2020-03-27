‘Best team in the world’ – Liverpool fans will love what ex-star has been posting on social media

Former Liverpool player Jose Enrique seems to spend a great deal of his time posting about the club’s dominance on social media.

In the past few days, the Spaniard has often voiced his opinion regarding the Reds’ performances this season.

Enrique hailed Liverpool, calling them the best team in the world on his recent Instagram post. The former left-back added a picture that claimed Liverpool have the most expensive squad across the top 5 leagues in Europe. His caption read: “Just evidence of how far we have come… Best team in the world no doubt about that .up the reds.”

Enrique’s recent posts justify the respect and admiration he still has for Liverpool. The current team are undoubtedly among the strongest in Europe. This season, they won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup and are very close to winning the Premier League.

However, with the current situation regarding the coronavirus, there is the possibility of the league being voided and Liverpool may have to wait another year to lay their hands on the title.

Nevertheless, they clearly have a life-long fan in Enrique now following his spell at Anfield.