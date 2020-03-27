A few years ago Man United and Arsenal were fierce rivals, with both clubs being the favourites to win domestic competitions and some of their games were legendary.

That rivalry faded away as Arsenal lost the ability to be competitive, and players like Alexis Sanchez and Robin van Persie made the move to Manchester.

It now seems completely common for players to be linked with a transfer between the two sides, but it would be a bitter blow if Arsenal lost Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to Old Trafford.

It seems that Arsenal’s star striker might be on the move soon, but a report from The Mirror has suggested he won’t be moving to Manchester.

The quote Charlie Nicholas in saying that the move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team would simply be a sideways move, and there shouldn’t be any appeal for him.

Nicholas also states that Aubameyang shouldn’t look to the example of Robin van Persie’s success, but he should focus on what happened to Alexis Sanchez as a warning and it should prove that the move would be a bad idea.

The report also confirms that his contract will run out after the 2021 season so it’s possible he could move for nothing, so you do wonder if Arsenal should cash in this Summer and move on.

It remains to be seen how much they could get for him, but the ideal scenario for the club would also see him move abroad so he can’t come back to punish them too.