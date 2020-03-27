Hertha Berlin are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool loanee Loris Karius.

A few months following his disappointing performance in the Champions League final, the German goalkeeper joined Besiktas on a two-year loan. This season, Karius has been a regular for the Turkish side who are currently fifth in the Super Lig. He has featured in 32 matches across all competitions so far, keeping eight clean sheets.

A report from German TV channel Sport1 claimed that Hertha Berlin are interested in signing Karius who could return to Liverpool in the summer following the end of his loan spell at Besiktas.

The 26-year-old has also been linked to West Ham, Anderlecht and Sporting CP by Voetbal.

Provided the goalkeeper does leave Turkey, it would be good for him to leave Liverpool from a game time point of view. Hertha would be a suitable destination for Karius as the club might need someone else between the sticks given that Rune Jarstein’s performances haven’t been very good.

There is a good chance for the German being a starter under Alexander Nouri if the Bundesliga side manage to sign him.