Chelsea assistant ‘likes’ Instagram post outlining opinion Premier League season should be ended

Chelsea assistant coach Jody Morris has liked a post which outlines an unnamed club official’s opinion that the Premier League season should be ended with immediate effect.

There is much debate surrounding the current situation amid the coronavirus crisis as the Premier League is currently suspended until April 30 at the earliest.

With the outbreak spiralling in the UK this week with the highest daily rise in deaths announced on Friday and with over 700 deaths confirmed already, the picture is becoming increasingly bleak with the priority undoubtedly the safety and health of the British public.

In turn, the resumption of fixtures is surely going to be pushed back with speculation suggesting that a new announcement will be made next week by the Premier League and EFL.

Albeit of secondary importance right now, in an ideal world the pandemic will be overcome in the coming weeks and the season will be allowed to conclude to ensure that there is a fair result for all clubs concerned.

However, as noted by the Metro, Morris has ‘liked’ a post on Instagram which outlines an unnamed Premier League official calling for the season to be voided.

Naturally, that will not be a view shared by all, particularly Liverpool fans. Although that said, if the pace of the situation continues, it will be difficult to find anyone who believes that the season can be restarted any time soon.