With the summer transfer window just around the corner, Chelsea will be looking at making sales and purchases that propel them into genuine title challengers, however, a former club legend has guarded against selling one of their first-team stars.

Though he is nearing the end of his contract and will be 32 years of age by the time the 2020/21 campaign begins, Willian is someone Chelsea should be trying to keep at Stamford Bridge, according to former Blues ace Alan Hudson.

“Willian has been Chelsea’s best and most consistent player,” he told CaughtOffside in an exclusive interview.

“Turning defence into attack brilliantly, with such pace. They would be foolish to let him go. He’s not only a great player but a player who young players can learn off day in and day out.

“You can’t beat such experience from a player with such great ability and one who has been a fantastic servant. I would keep him, for where do you find another Willian?”

Willian’s future has looked in doubt for some time as he nears being a free agent, and it may well be that his long stay at Stamford Bridge is coming to an end.

Many Chelsea fans, however, will surely be hoping the situation can change and he can extend his hugely successful career in west London for a little longer.

Though it seems that Frank Lampard is bringing a more youthful edge to the Chelsea first team, there’s no substitute for experience.

A couple of ‘old heads’ here and there, for the younger members of the squad to learn from, is imperative.

Lampard would therefore surely be well advised to listen to Hudson’s counsel.