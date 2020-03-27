€28m Man Utd price-tag for loanee could scupper permanent exit

Man Utd have reportedly put a €28m valuation on loanee Chris Smalling, which could in turn put Roma off from turning it into a permanent deal this summer.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a return to top form during his stint with the Giallorossi thus far, establishing himself as a key figure in the side having made 28 appearances across all competitions to date.

SEE MORE: Opinion: Three defensive midfield stars that Manchester United should target

In turn, having impressed the Italian giants, it may have been enough for them to consider making his move to the capital permanent, but there could be a major obstacle standing in the way.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the Metro, United are said to want €28m for the England international, which in turn is said to potentially set to complicate things for Roma.

Further, it’s added that Arsenal are also interested in the defensive ace, and so the chances of seeing Smalling extend his stay at the Stadio Olimpico could be diminishing.

Time will tell how the situation plays out as having enjoyed such a personal resurgence in Italy, Smalling may favour continuing with Roma rather than returning to the Premier League.

However, if the Serie A outfit can’t afford his touted price-tag, he may not have a choice but to consider alternative options moving forward.