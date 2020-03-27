Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek who has also attracted interest from Man Utd and Real Madrid.

The Dutch international rose to prominence thanks to his performances for the Eredivisie club last season, during which he scored 17 goals while providing 13 assists in 57 appearances across all competitions.

Van de Beek has been linked to Real Madrid with Mundo Deportivo claiming that an agreement could be close but Zinedine Zidane seems to be the reason why a deal is stalling. Meanwhile, the Metro have reported that Manchester United are interested in signing him as well.

A recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato states that Juventus have also joined the race to sign him as an alternative for Paul Pogba who has been linked to Real Madrid, most recently by AS. In turn, that could set up a transfer scrap between the three European powerhouses.

The report from the Metro above notes that the Dutch international is valued at around £50m by the reigning Eredivisie champions, and Van de Beek has been in fine form for Ajax in 2019/20, amassing ten goals and 11 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions so far.

Given his performances over the past couple of seasons, there’s a very good chance of the 22-year-old joining one of Europe’s top teams in the summer.

Provided Juventus are unable to sign Pogba, they could try to rope in Van de Beek who could be a decent addition to Maurizio Sarri’s squad to help them continue to compete on multiple fronts year in and year out moving forward.

That though would seemingly be a blow to both Man Utd and Real Madrid if they end up missing out on the classy midfielder.