Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid left-back Marcelo.

The Brazilian international has featured in 19 matches for Los Blancos this season so far, scoring a goal against Real Sociedad and providing six assists.

SEE MORE: Arsenal identify Fekir as key replacement for Gunners loanee

A report from Spanish newspaper Marca claims that Juventus are interested in signing Marcelo who is currently valued at €20 million according to Transfermarkt.

The 31-year-old has made 505 appearances for Real Madrid since joining them from Fluminense, scoring 37 goals and providing 96 assists. Once considered the best left-back in the world, Marcelo’s performances have suffered a dip since last season.

The Brazilian will go down as a Los Blancos legend but it sees that his days at the club are numbered, especially with Ferland Mendy present.

Juventus have one of the best left-backs in the world in Alex Sandro but they need some backup for him and Marcelo is someone who could be a suitable addition to Maurizio Sarri’s squad. The 31-year-old might even rediscover his form and give some tough competition to his compatriot for a place in the starting XI.