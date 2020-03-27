Inter are reportedly eyeing a summer swoop for Jan Vertonghen who is currently set to become a free agent as his Tottenham contract runs down.

The 32-year-old has been with Spurs since his move from Ajax in 2012, as he’s gone on to make over 300 appearances for the club having established himself as a permanent fixture in the backline.

However, there are now doubts over his long-term future in north London given his current deal expires this summer, and with no public suggestion at least that a renewal is set to be imminently announced, it has led to uncertainty over what is ahead for the Belgian international.

As noted by the Mirror, Vertonghen himself conceded this week that he is still weighing up his options as to what he wants next in what could be the last big deal of his career, but speculation in Italy suggests that he could be offered a chance to link up with Antonio Conte at Inter.

According to Calciomercato, the Nerazzurri are lining up a possible swoop for Vertonghen to bolster their defensive options, with the Belgian’s ability to play in either a three-man or four-man backline seemingly making him an appealing option as well as his preference to play on the left side of said defences.

Given Conte has swooped for players he is familiar with from his time at Chelsea in recent windows including the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Ashley Young and Christian Eriksen, Vertonghen may well be next to add depth and quality to their defensive options as Inter look to try and compete on multiple fronts moving forward.

He seems to fit the mould in terms of what Inter are looking for, while also giving them an immediate boost with his experience and quality to help them contend as soon as possible. In turn, time will tell if that’s an option that the Spurs stalwart considers a little more seriously this summer.