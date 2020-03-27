FIFA document reveals possible solution for players on expiring contracts, transfer window

The coronavirus crisis around the world has resulted in football coming to a stop, and that will have knock-on effects this summer for off-the-pitch matters.

Many players will see their current deals expire in June, and so while the season has been extended indefinitely as far as the Premier League is concerned, what if a player is out of contract before the campaign concludes?

In addition, the transfer window could be open while domestic leagues are being completed if the entire summer if opened up to allow games to be held, with UEFA postponing EURO 2020 last week.

So, could clubs sign players as scheduled even if football is still being played?

According to The Guardian, a ‘confidential’ FIFA document has been seen by Reuters, and it’s suggested that current contracts for players and coaches should be extended until the end of the delayed domestic football seasons.

Further, it also puts forward a plan of allowing transfer windows to be changed to coincide with new season dates, although a maximum 16-week period will likely remain in place.

There are so many complications still to come as there is no definite answers when it comes to when seasons will start again, if at all, and if all domestic leagues will resume and finish at the same time.

Add the Champions League and Europa League into that mix and it becomes increasingly complicated to figure out how everything gets sorted out.

Nevertheless, this document adds some clarity to some of the issues that clubs and players might face, while it also urges both parties to work together to find solutions over salary payments during the lockdown.