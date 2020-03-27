Despite a lack of Premier League fare at the moment because of the coronavirus situation, clubs still need to prepare for next season, whenever that may be.

Chelsea are probably a few players short of a team to be challenging for silverware given their ongoing scrap for a top-four finish, so here are five players that would improve what they have already and help them compete on multiple fronts moving forward.

Ben Chilwell

The 23-year-old has been one of Leicester City’s most consistent performers, and has deservedly been handed international recognition.

Brilliant at getting forward as a wing back, he’s also comfortable in a back three or four, and is solid defensively.

Though he’s unlikely to come cheap, given his age and projection he would be a worthwhile investment. As per the Sun, Chelsea have been paired with a move this summer, although the left-back is said to have a whopping £80m price-tag.

Wilfried Zaha

With the confirmation that Pedro is leaving Stamford Bridge, as per an interview with Cadena Ser and reported in The Sun, Frank Lampard’s need for a wide man with pace is obvious.

Zaha certainly fits the bill, and having handed in a transfer request last summer, per Sky Sports, the Crystal Palace man clearly sees his future elsewhere.

The 27-year-old has chipped in with three goals and five assists in 30 appearances so far this season, while the Daily Star note that he has also been paired with a move to Stamford Bridge previously.

Jan Oblak

If there’s one area where Chelsea have struggled recently, it’s in the goalkeeping department.

Kepa Arrizabalaga’s poor form saw Lampard eventually replace him in the starting line up with Willy Caballero, and with Jamie Cumming the only other recognised first-team custodian, it’s imperative that the Blues have a world class stopper between the sticks for the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak can rightly be considered in the top three keepers in the world, alongside Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Liverpool’s Alisson Becker.

MARCA note that his release clause stands at €120m, but if you want the best, then you have to be prepared to pay for it. As per the Express, it has been suggested that Kepa could be included in an offer for the Polish international.

Nathan Ake

A buyback clause in the deal which took him to Bournemouth in 2017 means that Chelsea could re-acquire their former player for £40m, as per the Daily Mail, in somewhat of a bargain in today’s market.

The Dutchman has earned the right to move to a bigger club, with respect, and at a set up he knows well, the chances are that Ake would flourish in a new-look Chelsea back-line.

Todd Cantwell

If Norwich were to be relegated to the Championship, it’s entirely possible that the vultures will quickly be circling around their midfielder, Todd Cantwell, who has produced a string of outstanding displays for the Canaries.

Great awareness and technical quality and a maturity beyond his 21 years would give Chelsea another goalscoring option from midfield.

Cantwell has bagged six goals and two assists in 29 Premier League appearances so far this season, with the Express reporting that Norwich have put a £30m price-tag on him with Chelsea among those clubs specifically mentioned as potentially being interested.