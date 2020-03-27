Dimitar Berbatov is of the opinion that Jadon Sancho would be a fine addition to Manchester United’s squad.

The England international has been in terrific form for Borussia Dortmund this season so far, netting 17 goals while providing 19 assists in 35 appearances across all competitions so far. Sancho has been linked to Manchester United for a while now with the Evening Standard claiming that the Red Devils are leading the race to sign him ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool.

SEE MORE: Man Utd transfer news: £120m target urged to join, €85m budget touted for star

Berbatov is of the opinion that the 20-year-old would be a good addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad. In his column for Betfair, the former United star said: “There’s been a lot of talk about Jadon Sancho moving to Manchester United, in his case, because he’s English and Man United are in for you, I don’t think he will think twice about moving there.

“I have said it before, he has the quality, the pace, the goals and the assists to play for them, I’m sure he would like to continue in the national team as well and Gareth Southgate will watch him more if he is playing in the Premier League. He could be a great addition, he needs to step up, play, score and advance to the next stage of his development.

“Solskjaer is slowly, but surely, building up a team of young players with a mix of experience, and as we can see, it has been getting results, so it’s good to see them moving in the right direction and if Sancho is next then it will be great for the team.”

Sancho is one of the finest young talents in world football and there’s every chance of him joining another club in the summer. Man United would be a suitable destination for the England international and his addition would help them challenge for silverware.

However, Sancho would cost the Red Devils a lot. He is currently valued at €130 million according to Transfermarkt and there’s a good chance of Borussia Dortmund demanding a sum in that range.