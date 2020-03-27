Barcelona reportedly have no concerns over Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s future as they are confident that he will sign a contract renewal.

The 27-year-old joined the Catalan giants in 2014 and has gone on to make over 200 appearances for the club while winning countless trophies.

SEE MORE: Barcelona could make €24m profit as loanee linked with permanent exit

Having established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in Europe, there is no doubt that the reigning La Liga champions will want to keep him at the Nou Camp for the foreseeable future, while his current contract runs until 2022.

However, as noted by Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are said to have ‘no fear’ over the chances of the German international not signing a contract renewal, as he’s tipped to commit his future for the next four of five years.

It’s added that a meeting to discuss the matter has been postponed given the current coronavirus crisis which has hit Spain particularly hard, and so coupled with the ongoing speculation regarding the renewal in recent weeks, that has perhaps raised concern that a deal might not get done.

It’s emphasised though that the expectation is that Ter Stegen will put pen to paper to stay at the club, but time will tell when the two parties get an opportunity to make it official.

Fixtures were suspended earlier this month, as they have been across the globe as the world’s leaders try to battle the virus outbreak which has already claimed thousands of lives.

In that context, a contract renewal can undoubtedly wait, but for Barcelona fans, it will perhaps be a relief to read the latest reports which suggest that the club is confident that Ter Stegen will remain for several more years.