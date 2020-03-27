‘I condemn myself’ – Bruno Fernandes reveals regret over Pep Guardiola exchange

Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes has expressed his regret over his exchange with Man City boss Pep Guardiola earlier this month.

The altercation happened when the two sides met in the Manchester derby on March 8, a game which the Red Devils secured a 2-0 win in.

Fernandes was seen raising his finger to his lips to motion the City boss to ‘shush’ as he was making his feelings felt on the sidelines, and unsurprisingly the clip seen in the video below went viral.

However, the Portuguese international, was has come across as a classy individual both on and off pitch during his career, has now revealed that he regrets that particular incident.

“As everything in life, nothing is defined by what a person has or had and won,” said Fernandes, as quoted by the Mirror. “I condemn myself because the best response would have been to remain silent and he would have been left to speak alone.”

It was a gesture that perhaps made Fernandes even more popular with United fans as he didn’t back down, but clearly it’s not something that the 25-year-old wish he had done now looking back at the minor incident.

Fernandes is certainly making himself a hero with the United faithful in the right way too though, as he’s already bagged three goals and four assists in just nine appearances which has coincided with an upturn in form for the Red Devils.

Time will tell if the season is completed with the coronavirus crisis bringing all sports to a halt for now, but if Man Utd are to achieve their objectives this season which include a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as winning the FA Cup and Europa League, Fernandes will undoubtedly have a major role to play.