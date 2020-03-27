There is a growing appetite amongst Premier League clubs that the current season should be abandoned, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Football across the globe currently finds itself on pause following the coronavirus outbreak, leading onto uncertainty as to when campaigns should be completed.

It was recently confirmed (via BBC) that the National League seasons would be cancelled, with all the results being expunged. This has led onto many fans calling for the same to happen across the EFL, regardless of the current league standings.

The Premier League had initially suspended fixtures until April 30th, but this date is set to be pushed back even further, as reported by TalkSport.

Now, according to The Athletic, there is a growing number of PL clubs that want the current season to be ended. Many believe that this should be the case, even if it means denying Liverpool their first ever Premier League title.

The Reds would be the club that are left with the most to lose, after their incredible campaign. Despite the league not being mathematically wrapped up, they are twenty-five points clear with just nine games to go.