Leeds Utd players and staff’s classy wages gesture amid coronavirus crisis

Leeds Utd director of football Victor Orta has thanked boss Marcelo Bielsa, his staff and the players for volunteering to take a wage deferral.

The coronavirus crisis has ground all football to a halt around the world, with the priority being to tackle it and try to avoid further spread as it continues to claim thousands of lives a day.

While football has taken a backseat during this pandemic, it has led to some difficult scenarios involving what happens while the fixtures are suspended.

As reported by BBC Sport, Leeds United players, coaching staff and senior management have all volunteered to take a wage deferral “for the foreseeable future”, which in turn will ensure that all 272 full-time non-football staff can continue to be paid.

It’s added that the majority of part-time staff can also continue to be paid, and so the move will undoubtedly have a major impact on a number of people’s lives and their families in the coming weeks and months with no revenue being generated from live football.

“My players have demonstrated an incredible sense of unity and togetherness,” said Orta. “To Marcelo and his staff and all of the players, we thank them for putting our wider team first and taking care of family.”

“We face uncertain times and therefore it is important that we all work together to find a way that the club can push through this period and end the season in the way we all hope we can,” the first-team squad in a joint statement added.

It’s a really classy move from those in question, as it helps support others who aren’t as financial sound as them. In turn, it’s hoped that it saves people from losing jobs while the UK and countries around the world try to turn the tide and get back on their feet after this crisis is over.