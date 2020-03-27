Liverpool have shown signs of being capable of enjoying a sustained period of success, but they could improve the squad further this summer.

The Reds won the Champions League last season and further trophies have followed, while prior to the stoppage due to the coronavirus crisis, they were well on their way to ending their wait for the Premier League title.

It remains to be seen what happens this season, but ultimately the signs are positive that Jurgen Klopp has built something special at Anfield and if they continue to add the right pieces, they could be capable of making winning trophies a serious habit.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds have been tipped as the ‘most likely destination’ for Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho by Bundesliga pundit and former Premier League star Jan Aage Fjortoft, who adds that the 20-year-old is valued at €130m.

However, it comes with a concern though, as it’s suggested that Liverpool would have sell one of Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah to get him, and given how important that duo are to Klopp’s side, that surely seems highly unlikely.

In turn, whether or not they can land Sancho without having to sell remains to be seen, as that would add another brilliant option in the final third, if there is space for him to play behind the preferred trident.

Meanwhile, the Mirror report that Valencia starlet Ferran Torres is being monitored by the Merseyside giants, although the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona are also said to be interested.

The 20-year-old has bagged six goals and seven assists in 35 appearances for the La Liga side so far this season, and so it would suggest that he has a bright future ahead of him and with his quality, he could bring a different dynamic for Liverpool.

Time will tell who arrives on Merseyside ahead of next season, but given their impressive track record in the transfer market in recent years, Klopp will no doubt make his squad even better.