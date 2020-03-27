Liverpool could reportedly be without Mohamed Salah for up to four months of next season due to his possible international commitments.

The 27-year-old has been a fundamental figure in their success over the past two seasons, as he now has 91 goals and 37 assists in 144 appearances for the Merseyside giants.

That influence has been crucial in their Champions League triumph last year, while he has played a pivotal role in their charge for the Premier League title this campaign.

In turn, any lengthy amount of time where he isn’t available for selection would be a blow for Liverpool, and now the Daily Star report that Salah could miss up to four months of next season.

That’s due to the fact that the Olympics has been postponed to 2021 and could be held in the spring, while the African Cup of Nations has been switched from the summer to next January and February, and so combine the two with Salah expected to feature in both, and it could mean that he misses a significant part of the season.

Further, the report adds that Jurgen Klopp may also be without Sadio Mane, Joel Matip and Naby Keita for a lengthy spell too if they all feature in the tournament as expected, and so he may well have to start planning ahead to ensure that he isn’t left short next season.

Other teams will of course be impacted too, but this could hit Liverpool particularly hard given the importance of the players in question.