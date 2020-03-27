Man United could hold the key to Neymar’s Barcelona return

Neymar’s return to Barcelona seems to be the story that wont go away, and it feels like it’s best for everyone that it happens this Summer.

He’s a distraction to PSG and Kylian Mbappe is clearly the better player anyway, so selling the Brazilian would allow them to give Mbappe more money and move on.

The problem for Barcelona is trying to raise the money to make it happen, the Man City case has shown that club’s will face severe penalties for breaching financial fair play rules, and Barca have wasted a lot of money recently on Coutinho, Griezmann and Dembele.

To raise the money they need to sell players, so what they really need is a rich club who are desperate to land a big name and might throw a lot of money their way.

According to a report from Red Devil Armada, this is where Man United would come in.

They quote the Daily Express and reports from Spain which suggest Antoine Griezmann is a target for Man United, so that transfer could free Barcelona to bring Neymar back to Spain.

It’s hard to tell if this would be good for United, a year ago he would’ve looked like a magnificent signing, but his form and confidence has nosedived and he’s nearly 30, so it’s not really a long term signing.

It seems Coutinho and Dembele will also be up for sale this Summer as they look to raise money, but it looks like they will need to sell before they can buy.