Raul Jimenez has responded to his own transfer speculation, following links to Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Wolves forward has enjoyed another successful season in the Premier League, scoring thirteen goals in what has been another impressive campaign for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

His performances, however, have led to the interest of fellow league rivals. The Sun cited Jimenez as being a United target in early March, with Football London also report both Arsenal and Tottenham as being interested.

Demand for the in-form Mexican will not come as a surprise, but Wolves fans will take comfort in Jimenez’s latest comments.

Speaking on Facebook (via Goal), the striker seemingly committed his future to Molineux: “I have a contract until 2023. It’s not that we have to qualify for the Champions League in order to stay. I’m good [here], happy with Wolves, doing important things – me as well as the whole team.”

Jimenez joined Wolves on loan back in 2018, before making his move permanent last summer. He is a fan favourite in the West Midlands and the above comments show he is more than happy in his current setting.