Former Man Utd star Dimitar Berbatov has suggested that Jadon Sancho should jump at the chance to join the club amid ongoing speculation.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a stellar stint with Borussia Dortmund, scoring 31 goals and providing 42 assists in just 90 appearances.

However, speculation continues to link him with a return to the Premier League, and Berbatov has urged him to make the move to Old Trafford.

“In his case, because he’s English and Man Utd are in for you, I don’t think he will think twice about moving there,” he is quoted as saying by the Sun, who add that the England international is valued at around £120m. “He could be a great addition, he needs to step up, play, score and advance to the next stage of development.

“Solskjaer is slowly, but surely, building up a team of young players with a mix of experience, and as we can see, it has been getting results.

“So it’s good to see them moving in the right direction and if Sancho is next then it will be great for the team.

“Also, when you play abroad you always want to go back to your home country.

“When that happens to be England and the Premier League, you’re going to jump at the chance if the right team comes in for you.”

Time will tell if United get their man, but adding him alongside the pace and movement of the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial and with Bruno Fernandes also offering creativity, United could be a dangerous prospect for most sides next season.

Meanwhile, despite boasting the fourth-best defensive record in the Premier League, the Red Devils are also being linked with signing a defensive target.

As per Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Repubblica, United and Man City are both interested in Napoli defensive rock Kalidou Koulibaly, while it’s specifically added that the former is willing to spend €85m to sign him.

With Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly all impressing this season and with Axel Tuanzebe to come through as well, it’s questionable if Man Utd need more defensive options. That said, Koulibaly would improve most teams in Europe and so it would be a top signing if it materialised.