Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has donated €300,000 to his home city of Madrid, to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.

As reported by The Mirror, the Spaniard actually donated the money anonymously, before the President of the Community of Madrid revealed his grand gesture online.

In a post published on Twitter, Isabel Díaz Ayuso thanked him for his large contribution.

¡Gracias, @D_DeGea ! La gran ayuda que has aportado a @comunidadmadrid será clave para combatir el COVID-19. Eternamente agradecidos, orgullosos de ti. — Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) March 26, 2020

De Gea’s donation was to help provide new health equipment for hospitals in the city, with Madrid suffering from one of the worst outbreaks of the virus across Europe.

The global pandemic is having serious strains on societies and health organisations, with many footballers donating finances to help resolve such issues as quickly as possible.

It was recently reported that Pep Guardiola donated €1m for hospitals in Spain, with the nation being one of the most badly effected areas across the globe.

Many are doing what they can to provide help in a time of crisis, with De Gea being one of the latest footballers to showcase his generosity.