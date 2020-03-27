Manchester United have fielded eleven homegrown players in the Premier League this season, more than anybody else.

Playing their youth products has always been an integral tradition for the club, from the Busby Babes to the Class of 92, all the way to modern stars like Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, it’s an aspect that is closely embedded in the Red Devils’ DNA.

In fact, last December, United hit their 4,000th consecutive match with the inclusion of an academy player (via BBC). It’s a policy that every one of the club’s managers has had to take seriously, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being of no exception.

This is supported by their stat of featuring more homegrown players than any other PL side this season.

The likes of Greenwood and Brandon Williams have enjoyed a major breakthrough campaign, with both players starting to push for a permanent position in the starting eleven.

Angel Gomes, James Garner and Tahith Chong have also featured, with there clearly being a new wave of young talent coming through the club.

Under Solskjaer’s management, this tradition will no doubt be continued.