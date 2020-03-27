Manchester United have announced that they are fully committed to seeing out the remainder of the season, even if it means playing games behind closed doors.

As reported by The Telegraph, the Red Devils have been arranging contingency plans for ticket arrangements, should fixtures need to go ahead without fans.

It has recently been reported that there is a growing appetite from Premier League clubs to end the season early, but it would appear that United do not support such an action.

The Telegraph have cited an official statement from United in saying that the ‘club fully supports the collective intent to complete the Premier League, FA Cup and the Uefa club competitions’.

Finishing the season would, of course, see Liverpool be crowned PL champions, with many United fans calling for this not to happen.

No official announcement has been made on when this season will be finished, but there are growing pressures on authorities, after the National League came out and cancelled their entire campaign (via BBC).

The above report clearly shows that United are against going down such an avenue, as they want to see this season be completed.