Message to EFL clubs is bad news for Premier League hopes ahead of April 30 date

EFL clubs have reportedly been told that the date for the return of football will be put back from April 30 amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

In a joint statement from all the main governing bodies earlier this month, it was announced that football was suspended until April 30 at the earliest, with the season extended indefinitely to allow for a conclusion.

However, after the UK saw its biggest daily rise in deaths this week while the total death toll now stands at 759 as of March 27, the situation is becoming increasingly bleak as we head towards the peak having been a number of weeks behind the likes of Italy.

In turn, that surely makes the idea of football returning by the end of April impossible, and now the Daily Mail have reported that the date is set to be put back with EFL clubs informed by memo this week while a meeting is expected to be held next week between the Premier League and EFL and a new date announced.

While it’s far from ideal in terms of not having entertainment on the pitch to lift spirits during the lockdown, the priority will always remain the safety of the clubs, players and public as opposed to forcing through live action.

It remains to be seen what new date is put forward if the report above is accurate, but it looks as though any hope of football returning at the start of May is unlikely with players currently not even able to train properly with the rest of the squad with the entire country on lockdown.

In addition, the further the resumption of fixtures is pushed back, surely the more concern there will be that the season may not be concluded at all.