New deals touted: Juventus eye contract renewals for influential trio

Juventus are reportedly keen to agree on new contract renewals with experienced trio Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini and Blaise Matuidi.

With the coronavirus crisis halting football around the world this month, it is perhaps giving clubs an opportunity to take stock and analyse their respective squads.

While the Bianconeri remain on course for the Serie A title, Coppa Italia and remain in contention for the Champions League too, it could yet prove to be another successful season if it can be completed, giving Maurizio Sarri an ideal start to life in Turin.

However, all three trophies remain in the balance as things stand, and so there will be crucial decisions needed this summer as to how the reigning champions can sustain their success moving forward.

According to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, keeping their experienced figureheads in the squad is seemingly a priority, as it’s suggested that Buffon, Chiellini and Matuidi could all be set to be offered contract renewals.

Buffon, 42, will see his current deal expire this summer, as will Chiellini, while Matuidi’s current agreement was recently extended to 2021.

In turn, there are still question marks hanging over their respective long-term futures at Juventus, and despite their age and perhaps lessening influence on the side in terms of being a regular presence in the starting XI, they are seemingly still very important to what the Bianconeri plan to do moving forward.

Time will tell if new agreements can be reached and whether or not perhaps there is a market for the trio in question which could make them consider their options.

Particularly in the case of Buffon and Chiellini though, given how much of their respective careers that they’ve spent in Turin, it would arguably be a surprise to see them leave on a free transfer this summer, in Buffon’s case for a second time, particularly if Juve are keen to agree on new terms.