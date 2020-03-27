Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly still keen on bringing Leonardo Bonucci to the club.

One of the finest defenders in the past few years, the Italian international has been crucial for Juventus again this season, helping lead them towards more major honours.

The Italian international has won seven Serie A titles, three Coppa Italia trophies and four Supercoppa Italiana trophies during his time with the Bianconeri, boasting a high level of experience, leadership and quality on and off the pitch.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Guardiola is eager to sign the 32-year-old who is currently valued at €25 million as claimed by Transfermarkt. This report also states that Juventus have no intention of letting go of him.

By their standards, Man City have not had the best of seasons in 2019/20 and one reason behind that is their defence. In the absence of Aymeric Laporte, the team’s performances at the back were far from convincing. Hence, there’s a good chance of City trying to sign some defensive reinforcements during the summer.

Someone of Bonucci’s quality and experience would undoubtedly bolster the Manchester outfit’s backline but Juventus won’t be too eager to let go of him given his importance to them.

In turn, it remains to be seen whether or not the appeal of playing for Guardiola and trying a new challenge abroad is one that appeals to Bonucci at this stage of his career, as if Juve have no interest in letting him leave, it could be down to him to give City a boost in their pursuit.